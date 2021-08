WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s new turf for a new season at Hamilton-Schultz Field.

West Memphis looks to bounce back in 2021. They won 2 games and appeared in the 6A State Playoffs. It’s year 2 for the Blue Devils under head coach Robert Hooks.

West Memphis opens the season August 27th at Little Rock Southwest.

