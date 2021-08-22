Energy Alert
Hot Week Ahead

August 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances were the weather story last week. It’s the heat this week! We’ll start the week off with heat advisories across Region 8. Temperatures make it to the mid-90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like around 105°F. Air temperature increases closer to 100°F Tuesday through Thursday where heat indices may approach 110°F. Rain chances are much lower this week compared to last week. Only a few pop-up downpours are expected each day. Some days may stay completely dry. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and limit outdoor activity this week until cooler weather returns.

