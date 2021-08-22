Hot Week Ahead

Rain chances were the weather story last week. It’s the heat this week! We’ll start the week off with heat advisories across Region 8. Temperatures make it to the mid-90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like around 105°F. Air temperature increases closer to 100°F Tuesday through Thursday where heat indices may approach 110°F. Rain chances are much lower this week compared to last week. Only a few pop-up downpours are expected each day. Some days may stay completely dry. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and limit outdoor activity this week until cooler weather returns.

