Jones: Discipline, special teams the focus following second scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football is back in exactly two weeks, but scrimmage number two took place at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday night.

“I thought from a situational football standpoint, I thought tonight was really productive,” Head Coach Butch Jones said. “Again, [we’re] exposing our players to every possible situation that [occurs] from overtime with the new overtime rules, two-point plays, being ready to have multiple two-point plays.”

Jones said it was a mixed bag as far as what he saw from the team Saturday. He noted an improvement in his defense. In what he calls a “double-edged sword,” he also noticed a step back offensively.

He had high praise for both Layne Hatcher and James Blackman, the two quarterbacks in the race for the starting role.

He said the upcoming week will be one of the biggest weeks for the program in preparing for the season.

