Jonesboro church holds vaccine clinic to limited success

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 church held another vaccine clinic Saturday, to limited success.

Fisher Street United Methodist Church in Jonesboro once again partnered with Allcare Pharmacy, to offer both the Moderna and J&J vaccine.

Workers were disappointed with the turnout as only one person got the shot, but pharmacist Robert Holt expects more vaccines to roll out with the availability of booster shots.

“Right now, we can do booster shots for those who are immunocompromised,” Holt said. “So cancer patients and people who are on immunosuppressive therapy we can go ahead and do those booster shots now.”

Holt said booster shots for everyone will roll out in September and should be taken eight months after the second dose is received.

