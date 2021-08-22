Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A show for big trucks took place today in Perryville where more than a hundred Semi trucks gathered in the downtown square.

The fourth annual Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show brought in hundreds of people to the event.

Along with showing off the trucks and bringing the community together, it also raises awareness and money for the Down Syndrome Association.

“My daughter Abigail is one that has down syndrome, so we use the Down Syndrome Association for a lot of educational resources,” Tiffany Rhoden said. “They’re a backbone to a lot of families that have children with down syndrome and this was a really awesome way to raise money for them.”

She thanks everyone for coming out to help support the cause and enjoy the event.

“It’s heartwarming,” Rhoden said. “It’s really heartwarming to know that we have, not only our trucker family but the Perry County community and surrounding communities that, the support, it’s amazing.”

Truckers came in from many states from across the nation to showcase their truck and help support the event.

Rhoden also thanks all the sponsors for the event as well.

