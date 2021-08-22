Merritt scores first NFL touchdown as former Red Wolves find success in preseason

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kirk Merritt found the end zone for the Miami Dolphins in Saturday’s NFL Preseason matchup against Cincinnati.

Merritt had 153 receptions for 1,811 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns over two seasons at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019. He spent 2020 on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Here’s a list of how former Red Wolves have done in the second week of the NFL Preseason:

Kirk Merritt (Miami)

3 receptions, 34 yards, TD

J.D. McKissic (Washington)

1 target, 1 reception, 4 yards

Had the second-most receptions among RBs in 2020.

William Bradley-King (Washington)

1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Played 3 seasons at A-State before transferring to Baylor in 2020.

Omar Bayless (Carolina)

2 targets

Forrest Merrill (LA Chargers)

Expected to play Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

