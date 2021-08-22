Energy Alert
Merritt scores first NFL touchdown as former Red Wolves find success in preseason

The A-State alum finished with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a score for the Dolphins Saturday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kirk Merritt found the end zone for the Miami Dolphins in Saturday’s NFL Preseason matchup against Cincinnati.

Merritt had 153 receptions for 1,811 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns over two seasons at Arkansas State in 2018 and 2019. He spent 2020 on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Here’s a list of how former Red Wolves have done in the second week of the NFL Preseason:

Kirk Merritt (Miami)

  • 3 receptions, 34 yards, TD

J.D. McKissic (Washington)

  • 1 target, 1 reception, 4 yards
  • Had the second-most receptions among RBs in 2020.

William Bradley-King (Washington)

  • 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
  • Played 3 seasons at A-State before transferring to Baylor in 2020.

Omar Bayless (Carolina)

  • 2 targets

Forrest Merrill (LA Chargers)

  • Expected to play Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

