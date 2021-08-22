Energy Alert
One killed in Missouri crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PEMISCOT Co., Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man was killed Saturday evening in an ATV crash on County Road 318, south of Hayward, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Mark A. Turner, 64, of Portageville was going west in a 2016 Honda Rancher on the road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened.

Authorities said the Rancher went off the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned.

The death was the 40th fatality in Troop E, which covers most of southeast Missouri, so far this year.

