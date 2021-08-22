Energy Alert
Paragould brings back “Art and Stroll” downtown event

The festival lasted from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday.
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould was filled with art all day Saturday, as locals came out to participate in Art and Stroll.

The festival featured numerous art vendors from across Region 8, looking to show off and sell their work to those in attendance.

A couple who started their own product three months ago said the event was busy all day, and are thankful for the opportunities presented by the town.

“These kinds of events are just fun. It’s a great connection opportunity for the community and gives people an opportunity to sell their product, share their craft, share their gift you know?” said BJ Smith, co-owner of “Tiny Creations. “That’s what it’s about. Just having fun, building relationships, having a good time.”

The event also featured live music and food from downtown restaurants, and the event is planned to return next year.

