Razorback, JHS alum Austin Cook finishes -10 in Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho (KAIT) - Arkansas and Jonesboro High Alum Austin Cook wrapped up his final round in the Albertsons Boise Open Sunday.

He went even today, shooting a 71. He shot a -10 274 (67-69-67-71) for the tournament.

Cook wraps up the first of three tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 golfers in the standings after the events earn a 2021-2022 PGA Tour card.

Cook has already secured conditional status for 2021-2022 due to his ranking (136) in the FedEx Cup Standings.

