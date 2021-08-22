Razorback, JHS alum Austin Cook finishes -10 in Albertsons Boise Open
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KAIT) - Arkansas and Jonesboro High Alum Austin Cook wrapped up his final round in the Albertsons Boise Open Sunday.
He went even today, shooting a 71. He shot a -10 274 (67-69-67-71) for the tournament.
Cook wraps up the first of three tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The top 25 golfers in the standings after the events earn a 2021-2022 PGA Tour card.
Cook has already secured conditional status for 2021-2022 due to his ranking (136) in the FedEx Cup Standings.
