Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Razorback, JHS alum Austin Cook finishes -10 in Albertsons Boise Open

Cook is looking to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-2022.
Cook is looking to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-2022.(PGA Tour)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KAIT) - Arkansas and Jonesboro High Alum Austin Cook wrapped up his final round in the Albertsons Boise Open Sunday.

He went even today, shooting a 71. He shot a -10 274 (67-69-67-71) for the tournament.

Cook wraps up the first of three tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 golfers in the standings after the events earn a 2021-2022 PGA Tour card.

Cook has already secured conditional status for 2021-2022 due to his ranking (136) in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
A Crittenden County man was shot and killed early Saturday while traveling on I-40 in central...
Report: One dead, one injured in I-40 shooting
William Blake Pryor, 33, of Greenbrier was arrested on suspicion of distribute possess viewing...
$100,000 bond set for Central Arkansas man arrested in sex case
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Memphis school to become 1st in US with new COVID-19 filtration technology

Latest News

The A-State alum finished with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a score for the Dolphins Saturday.
Merritt scores first NFL touchdown as former Red Wolves find success in preseason
Blue Devils finished with four wins in 2020.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: West Memphis
Patriots finished with 4 wins in 2020.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Marion
Preparing for 2021 season.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Marion