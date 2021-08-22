Students move into dorms at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy day at A-State Saturday, with students and their families flooding onto campus for move-in day.

The university decided not to have scheduled time-slots for those moving in, allowing people to come at their own pace.

Churches and student organizations helped out during the move-in and said things were a little less hectic this year.

However, students are also having to come to terms with the university’s mask mandate.

“I completely understand why masks exist and why we should wear them, I’m pretty aware of that,” said Brian Nooker, a junior at Arkansas State. “I know personally I’m pretty bummed that we have to come back to school wearing them after we were told we weren’t going to. But it’s understandable. It’s just how it goes. If it’s to keep people safe and keep people alive I’m more than willing to do that.”

Welcome week activities will still be held this week despite the COVID policies, and classes will begin on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.