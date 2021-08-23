100 homes without power after car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department confirmed a car crash Monday afternoon that’s causing outages.

The crash happened on Hester Street between West Matthews Avenue and West Nettleton Avenue around 2:35 p.m.

Police say the car hit a power pole.

According to an outage map by Jonesboro’s City Water and Light, the crash knocked out power to about 100 people in the area.

Police didn’t release details on the injuries, but Region 8 News is tracking the story.

