100 homes without power after car crash

100 outages reported by City Water and Light near West Matthews Avenue.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department confirmed a car crash Monday afternoon that’s causing outages.

The crash happened on Hester Street between West Matthews Avenue and West Nettleton Avenue around 2:35 p.m.

Police say the car hit a power pole.

According to an outage map by Jonesboro’s City Water and Light, the crash knocked out power to about 100 people in the area.

Police didn’t release details on the injuries, but Region 8 News is tracking the story.

