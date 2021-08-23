Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne

Melbourne finished with 8 wins and a playoff appearance in 2020.
Melbourne finished with 8 wins and a playoff appearance in 2020.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an 8-win season and a playoff appearance for the Melbourne Bearkatz in 2020.

Casey Moreland is the new head coach for the Bearkatz, but while there’s a new coach in town, the expectations remain the same.

“We are committed, we’re working hard, we’re doing the little things to try to get better,” Moreland said. “It’s a brand new system, new terminology we’re trying to get familiar with and it’s a lot of the same plays, lot of the same concepts but we got different ways of calling it so we’re trying to get more familiar with the way I call things and trying to get our kids to play hard. This is my first year at Melbourne so I’m learning the kids, learning what skill sets they have, the talent that they bring to the table.”

“We weren’t as strong as some people but we absolutely we got after it in the weight room this offseason and really focused on adapting to the new system,” Senior fullback and linebacker Ethan Seay said. “Offensively, we’ve got to be able to understand our new assignments like Coach Moreland said. It’s a new system we’ve got to learn it. And defensively, we’ve got to get hats to the ball.”

“We’ve really hit the weight room pretty hard and we’ve had to learn our signs from the sidelines because instead of doing a huddle we’re doing faster plays,” Senior center and linebacker Payton Webb said. “It was kind of confusing at the beginning but I think we’ve all really understood the calls from the sideline and it’s looking a lot better.”

Melbourne opens the season Friday at home vs. Clinton.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County
Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting...
Authorities investigate Quitman shooting
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Latest News

Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne
Looking for another playoff appearance in 2021
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Salem
Greyhounds finished with five wins in 2020.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Salem
Pinson Valley, Alabama running back Michael Sharpe is the newest 2022 commit for Arkansas State...
Pinson Valley (AL) RB Michael Sharpe commits to Arkansas State