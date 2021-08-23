2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Salem

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Salem held their own in their first season of 3A.

The Greyhounds won five games and made another state playoff appearance. Head Coach Josh Watson implemented a new offensive system over the offseason.

The team is dealing with some injuries to starters currently, but Watson anticipates another playoff-caliber team.

Stopped by Salem today.



Greyhounds are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2020.



Check out their preview coming up Monday on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/bVdFY6PIdu — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 21, 2021

“We played a bunch of young guys [last year] so we’re returning quite a bit,” Watson said. “What I saw [in Thursday’s scrimmage] was a little bit more intensity, a little bit more of guys wanting to fly around and hit you. There were mistakes offensively, but when you’re putting in a new offense, it’s going to take some time, offense is typically the last thing to roll around. Defensively, I felt pretty good about us we got to stop the deep ball but I think we got the guys coming back from last year we’re going to be better once we get everybody healthy.”

“Some of our takeaways was losing some guys that were a big part of the team,” Senior fullback and defensive lineman Jacob Earl said. “Now we have guys that played that were young and they are experienced to play.”

“[We] played defense really good, we just put in a new offense so we’re getting used to it,” Senior tight end and defensive end Tyler Siddons said. “It’s a lot of pressure because we just put it in a couple weeks ago, we really started getting after it a couple weeks ago. Defense is still a big thing right now.”

Salem opens the season September 3rd at Walnut Ridge.

