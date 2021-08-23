Energy Alert
Aug. 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Aug. 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances were the weather story last week. It’s the heat this week!

We’ll start the week off with heat advisories across Region 8.

Temperatures make it to the mid-90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like around 105°F.

Air temperature increases closer to 100°F Tuesday through Thursday where heat indices may approach 110°F.

Rain chances are much lower this week compared to last week. Only a few pop-up downpours are expected each day. Some days may stay completely dry.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Saturday was a hectic day at Arkansas State, with new students and the school’s chancellor moving into the freshman dorms.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly opened fire Saturday on law enforcement.

At least 22 people are dead and many are missing after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

