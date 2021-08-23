Aug. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Aug. 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances were the weather story last week. It’s the heat this week!

We’ll start the week off with heat advisories across Region 8.

Temperatures make it to the mid-90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like around 105°F.

Air temperature increases closer to 100°F Tuesday through Thursday where heat indices may approach 110°F.

Rain chances are much lower this week compared to last week. Only a few pop-up downpours are expected each day. Some days may stay completely dry.

News Headlines

Saturday was a hectic day at Arkansas State, with new students and the school’s chancellor moving into the freshman dorms.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly opened fire Saturday on law enforcement.

At least 22 people are dead and many are missing after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes.

