Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County
Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting...
Authorities investigate Quitman shooting
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Latest News

Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
The U.S. Air Mobility Command said they saved an Afghan mom's life and successfully delivered a...
Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane
Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst