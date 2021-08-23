CRDC dissolves agreement with The HUB

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an agreement made over a year ago, two organizations are parting ways.

The HUB was notified by the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council would no longer continue the formal agreement.

CRDC agreed to take on the financial obligations for a full-time director and office space for the hub.

This agreement began when the homeless help center needed help to continue serving the homeless population in Jonesboro.

“We have taken The HUB and helping plant that seed because that is a big need in Jonesboro and in this community,” said Jeremy Wooldridge, CEO of Crowley’s Ridge Development Council.

Over the past year, they worked together to help the homeless population in Jonesboro.

Wooldridge said now it is time for them to use that money to help other organizations in the region.

“We want to focus on the development aspect of Crowley’s Ridge Development Council and we’re a regional eight-county nonprofit and we want to be able to do for all of our counties what we were able to do for one county,” said Wooldridge.

Wooldridge said the partnership will continue, but the financial obligations end.

The HUB released a statement on the dissolved partnership. (KAIT)

So what does this mean for The HUB?

Director, Kimberly Chase, said nothing.

“I’m confident and committed that the hub will continue as if nothing has changed,” she said.

Chase says they will continue to work in the community and help those who need homes.

“We’re still going to which is exciting. You know when you think about having to modify your program in response to this. We’re still going to be able to provide our services and we’re still going to be available for the homeless,” said Chase.

The HUB plans to reopen fully with a few changes on Sept. 14, and they are still working to open a homeless shelter.

