Hot, Hot, Hot

Another hot day is expected as temperatures rise to the mid-90s under a lot of sunshine. Humidity makes it feel like 105°F once again today. A few more downpours are possible through the afternoon and early evening. After an equally hot Wednesday, humidity and heat may fall a little to end the week. It’ll still be hot, but we may stay below heat advisory criteria. Rain chances start to rise as we head into the weekend. Isolated downpours start to become a little more scattered rather than isolated. Temperatures drop to around 90 instead of the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.