Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect in connection to an afternoon stabbing.

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. of someone being stabbed on Golf Course Drive in Jonesboro.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the suspect is described as a black male with a red shirt and khaki shorts.

The person reportedly fled on foot.

Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County
Cleburne County authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting...
Authorities investigate Quitman shooting
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Latest News

Pinson Valley (AL) RB is new Arkansas State football commit
Pinson Valley (AL) RB Michael Sharpe Jr. commits to Arkansas State (Video: WBRC)
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for...
Winners of first ‘MO VIP’ drawing to be announced Wed.
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne
Looking for another playoff appearance in 2021
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Salem