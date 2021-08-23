Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect in connection to an afternoon stabbing.
Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. of someone being stabbed on Golf Course Drive in Jonesboro.
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the suspect is described as a black male with a red shirt and khaki shorts.
The person reportedly fled on foot.
Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.
