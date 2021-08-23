Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect in connection to an afternoon stabbing.

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. of someone being stabbed on Golf Course Drive in Jonesboro.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the suspect is described as a black male with a red shirt and khaki shorts.

The person reportedly fled on foot.

