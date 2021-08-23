Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mo. Board of Education permanently allows training option to become substitute teacher

By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When the pandemic made Missouri’s substitute teacher shortage worse, the state adopted an emergency rule that made it easier to get the training needed to be a sub.

Now, the state board of education just voted to make that change permanent.

“With the new guidelines, it would help us get more people in the door.”

Missouri’s new state guidelines allow you to get a substitute teaching certificate two ways: either by having 60 college credit hours or completing 20 hours of online training.

It’s a permanent change Kristen Tallent with Cape Public Schools said will really make a difference.

“We’re trying to get as many substitutes as we possibly can because we know that we would most likely be in a position where we would need lots of substitute teachers with COVID-19,” said Tallent.

Andy McGill, assistant principal for Cape High School said having qualified substitute teachers in their classrooms is a need.

“Especially with the increase in cases of COVID-19, some of our teachers are being quarantined and we are having an increasing need in substitutes,” McGill said.

Tallent said they have an incentive plan that pays their substitutes a $100 bonus after subbing for a specific number of days.

“That combination helped us, but we realized as we endure another school year with the pandemic that we need to be ready,” said Tallent.

“We’re always looking for people who have a passion for helping students and this is really a good way to give back to your community and maybe a lot of people don’t realize that, but the fact that we are entering another school year during a pandemic we are going to need a lot of substitute teachers.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in...
Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Another hot, steamy day across Region 8.
Aug. 24: What you need to know
Another hot, steamy day across Region 8.
Zach's Tuesday forecast, Aug. 24
Beat Brookland in the 2021 season opener
Jonesboro volleyball sweeps Brookland in 2021 season opener
Won 2021 opener in straight sets
Nettleton volleyball sweeps Trumann in 2021 season opener