Mo. Board of Education permanently allows training option to become substitute teacher

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When the pandemic made Missouri’s substitute teacher shortage worse, the state adopted an emergency rule that made it easier to get the training needed to be a sub.

Now, the state board of education just voted to make that change permanent.

“With the new guidelines, it would help us get more people in the door.”

Missouri’s new state guidelines allow you to get a substitute teaching certificate two ways: either by having 60 college credit hours or completing 20 hours of online training.

It’s a permanent change Kristen Tallent with Cape Public Schools said will really make a difference.

“We’re trying to get as many substitutes as we possibly can because we know that we would most likely be in a position where we would need lots of substitute teachers with COVID-19,” said Tallent.

Andy McGill, assistant principal for Cape High School said having qualified substitute teachers in their classrooms is a need.

“Especially with the increase in cases of COVID-19, some of our teachers are being quarantined and we are having an increasing need in substitutes,” McGill said.

Tallent said they have an incentive plan that pays their substitutes a $100 bonus after subbing for a specific number of days.

“That combination helped us, but we realized as we endure another school year with the pandemic that we need to be ready,” said Tallent.

“We’re always looking for people who have a passion for helping students and this is really a good way to give back to your community and maybe a lot of people don’t realize that, but the fact that we are entering another school year during a pandemic we are going to need a lot of substitute teachers.”

