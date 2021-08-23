Energy Alert
Mo. online hearing asks public input on rights of victims of sexual assault

The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in...
The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in Missouri.(KFYR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in Missouri.

It will conduct its first public hearing on Wednesday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force invited members of the public to listen to the hearing. It will focus on funding recommendations to support victims and for investigations.

You can join the meeting online by computer.

You can also dial 1-650-479-3207, meeting number 177 623 0783 and meeting password MNePxDkJ456.

This is the first of four public hearings the task force has scheduled.

Comments and suggestions from the public on how to strengthen protections and services for Missouri sexual assault victims are being gathered through an online survey.

The survey closes on Sept. 30.

