Pinson Valley (AL) RB Michael Sharpe Jr. commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 12 days away from Red Wolves football.

Arkansas State also continues to assemble their 2022 recruiting class. Butch Jones is finding more talent in the state of Alabama.

Pinson Valley running back Michael Sharpe Jr. verballed with the Red Wolves over the weekend. He had offers from Memphis, Air Force, Army, and 3 Sun Belt schools to name a few.

Butch Jones 📞: Hello

Me: Let’s get to work!🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/HucYdB1zqR — Mike (MK4) Sharpe II † (@bigmikepv42) August 19, 2021

Sharpe had a receiving and a rushing touchdown this past Friday in the Pinson Valley season opener. The Indians are an Alabama powerhouse, they’ve won three 6A state titles in the last 4 years. Sharpe found the endzone in the 2020 State Championship Game as PV won it all.

He’s the 10th Arkansas State commit for 2022. 247 Sports ranks the Red Wolves recruiting class #87 overall (2020: #102), #4 in the Sun Belt.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

