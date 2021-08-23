Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Marked Tree man to 30 years in prison Monday for the beating death of an 87-year-old man.

Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the April 2020 death of Mack Rhoads.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer accepted his plea agreement and ordered him to serve “no less than 360 months” in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors said Ratton killed Rhoads during an aggravated robbery at the elderly man’s home on Brigance Street in Marked Tree.

According to investigators, Rhoads was found beside his bed with “severe blunt force trauma” to his head.

Ratton was scheduled to go on trial Sept. 20.

