Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Monday night, August...
Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Monday night, August 23. (Source: Butler Co. Sheriff's Office)((Source: Butler Co. Sheriff's Office))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Monday night, August 23.

It happened around 7 p.m.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, two people tried to retaliate for a previous incident.

He said the two people went to a location on South Broadway in Poplar Bluff and chased other people involved in the prior incident into an apartment at the 1300 block of 53 highway.

That’s when the two groups exchanged gunfire, firing numerous shots, according to Sheriff Dobbs.

One of the suspects was hit in the head by a bullet and taken to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Deputies are looking for the other suspects involved in the shooting for questioning.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in...
Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks

Latest News

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts...
Mo. AG files lawsuit against school district mask mandates
Hornets open their season at home vs. Cross County.
FFN Extra: Harrisburg Head Coach Aaron Thornton Previews Season Opener Against Cross County
Cross County opens their season on the road at Harrisburg.
FFN Extra: Cross County Head Coach Cody Goulart Breaks Down Week One Matchup at Harrisburg