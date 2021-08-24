Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man over the weekend after he assaulted and threatened to kill several people, including his girlfriend.

In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the 1900-block of N. Culberhouse Road on Aug. 22 and saw Jose Nunez, 25, in the road “agitated and yelling loudly.”

Nunez began swearing while police handcuffed him, and several victims spoke, saying Nunez attacked and choked his girlfriend in front of four minor children.

Nunez then reportedly grabbed a knife after the girlfriend’s mother told him to leave and threatened to kill them.

The mother left the home with Nunez behind her, who told him to leave again.

Nunez also reportedly hit two different victims who lived with him, including a 15-year-old.

“As the altercation continued outside, Nunez repeatedly told victims that he was going to kill them when he gets out of jail,” the affidavit noted.

A judge charged Nunez with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening.

He received a $25,000 bond and will go back to court Sept. 30.

