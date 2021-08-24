Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Jose Nunez, 25
Jose Nunez, 25(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man over the weekend after he assaulted and threatened to kill several people, including his girlfriend.

In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the 1900-block of N. Culberhouse Road on Aug. 22 and saw Jose Nunez, 25, in the road “agitated and yelling loudly.”

Nunez began swearing while police handcuffed him, and several victims spoke, saying Nunez attacked and choked his girlfriend in front of four minor children.

Nunez then reportedly grabbed a knife after the girlfriend’s mother told him to leave and threatened to kill them.

The mother left the home with Nunez behind her, who told him to leave again.

Nunez also reportedly hit two different victims who lived with him, including a 15-year-old.

“As the altercation continued outside, Nunez repeatedly told victims that he was going to kill them when he gets out of jail,” the affidavit noted.

A judge charged Nunez with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening.

He received a $25,000 bond and will go back to court Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
100 outages reported by City Water and Light near West Matthews Avenue.
100 homes without power after car crash
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Latest News

Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
Suspect wanted in Sunday shooting
Data released in Jonesboro traffic camera study
Jeremy Wooldridge, CEO of CRDC, said the partnership will continue, but the financial...
CRDC dissolves agreement with The HUB