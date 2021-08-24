Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in...
Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul
Discarded headstones from a Black cemetery in Washington, D.C., are getting a new home.
Black cemetery’s historic headstones are getting new home decades after being dumped in Potomac
FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo describes the state’s response to Tropical Storm Henri on...
Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink’s heist driver