Hottest Day of the Week

Heat will peak today though the rest of the week won’t be much cooler by any means. Humidity makes it feel like close to 110°F this afternoon as highs hit 95-97°F. With high pressure overhead, no showers are expected later today. Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down. Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than today. As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more shower chances. Next week needs to be watched for tropical activity in or near Arkansas. A system in the western Caribbean has a high chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Way too early for specifics, but any system in the Gulf needs to be watched by us. The next names up are Ida and Julien.

