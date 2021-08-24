Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon named an AP Preseason All-American

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in...
Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(AP)
By Oliver Grigg - Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas standout Jalen Catalon has been named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

One of the best safeties in all of college football, Catalon was named to the AP’s second-team defense on Monday after logging 99 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman last year. His 9.9 tackles per game tied for the FBS freshmen lead and was fourth among all SEC defenders.

Catalon grabbed FWAA Freshman All-American and All-SEC First Team (AP) honors last season, becoming the first SEC freshman since Tennessee’s Eric Berry in 2007 to post at least 86 tackles and three interceptions. Against Tennessee, he recorded 12 tackles and tallied an interception and pass breakup, claiming SEC Defensive Player and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week recognition.

The Mansfield, Texas, native heads into the 2021 campaign with a long list of accolades, including preseason All-SEC honors as well as watch list recognition for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Catalon and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in...
Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly started...
Arkansas State Police to investigate woman’s death in Lawrence County

Latest News

Pinson Valley, Alabama running back Michael Sharpe is the newest 2022 commit for Arkansas State...
Pinson Valley (AL) RB Michael Sharpe Jr. commits to Arkansas State
Pinson Valley (AL) RB is new Arkansas State football commit
Pinson Valley (AL) RB Michael Sharpe Jr. commits to Arkansas State (Video: WBRC)
Cook is looking to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-2022.
Razorback, JHS alum Austin Cook finishes -10 in Albertsons Boise Open
The A-State alum finished with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a score for the Dolphins Saturday.
Merritt scores first NFL touchdown as former Red Wolves find success in preseason