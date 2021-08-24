Energy Alert
Arkansas State GK Megan McClure named TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week

Arkansas State goalie Megan McClure makes a save during the 2021 season opener at Washington...
Arkansas State goalie Megan McClure makes a save during the 2021 season opener at Washington State.(Robert Hubner/WSU Photo Services)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf earned a national honor.

Arkansas State senior goalkeeper Megan McClure was named the TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week. She had 9 saves in the season opener as the Red Wolves tied Washington State. The Missouri native had 1 save vs. Eastern Washington in a 1-0 victory.

McClure holds the A-State all-time record in wins (24), shutouts (23), goalkeeper minutes (4,511), & goals-against average.

The Red Wolves play at Missouri State Thursday at 5:00pm on ESPN+. Arkansas State hosts Ole Miss in the home opener Sunday at 4:00pm at the ASU Soccer Park.

