Arkansas State GK Megan McClure named TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf earned a national honor.
Arkansas State senior goalkeeper Megan McClure was named the TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week. She had 9 saves in the season opener as the Red Wolves tied Washington State. The Missouri native had 1 save vs. Eastern Washington in a 1-0 victory.
McClure holds the A-State all-time record in wins (24), shutouts (23), goalkeeper minutes (4,511), & goals-against average.
The Red Wolves play at Missouri State Thursday at 5:00pm on ESPN+. Arkansas State hosts Ole Miss in the home opener Sunday at 4:00pm at the ASU Soccer Park.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.