Aug. 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Aug. 24. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot day is expected as temperatures rise to the mid-90s under a lot of sunshine.

Humidity makes it feel like 105°F once again today.

A few more downpours are possible through the afternoon and early evening.

After an equally hot Wednesday, humidity and heat may fall a little to end the week. It’ll still be hot, but we may stay below heat advisory criteria.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A Region 8 college president is under fire this morning following controversial comments he made to a publication.

The Jonesboro Police Department says giving a green light to its new traffic light system was the smart thing to do.

After more than a year of helping the local homeless population, two organizations are splitting ways.

