Christmas comes early for students

A Northeast Arkansas business donated school supplies to Bay Elementary School Tuesday.
By Adam Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bay Elementary School received a special back-to-school gift Tuesday.

Gamble Home Furnishing stopped by with a van full of backpacks and school supplies.

Students received over 100 backpacks donated with everything from pencils, erasers, notebooks, and plenty more.

Bay Elementary Secretary Tracy Routon was thrilled with everything the school received.

“It’s just sad, you know. We needed this. These kids needed it, and they can you use it,” says Routon.

To go along with the backpacks, students also got over 100 pairs of shoes.

Gamble Home Furnishing has been donating to schools here in Region 8 for nearly ten years.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

