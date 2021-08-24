Data released in Jonesboro traffic camera study
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released new data after testing a new camera for the past two weeks.
We first reported on the installation of the GRIDSMART system at Main and Johnson on August 10.
While patrolling the area for two hours, police made
- 17 stops
- 15 tickets
- 10 warnings
- 2 arrests.
JPD says the camera “identified concerning traffic activity at the intersection,” and they “look forward to hopefully using the system across more intersections in the future.”
