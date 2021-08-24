Data released in Jonesboro traffic camera study

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released new data after testing a new camera for the past two weeks.

We first reported on the installation of the GRIDSMART system at Main and Johnson on August 10.

After reviewing data collected by our new GRIDSMART camera that collected information about traffic activity at the... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021

While patrolling the area for two hours, police made

17 stops

15 tickets

10 warnings

2 arrests.

JPD says the camera “identified concerning traffic activity at the intersection,” and they “look forward to hopefully using the system across more intersections in the future.”

