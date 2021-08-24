Earle alum Gerry Bohanon named Baylor starting QB

WACO, Tex. (KAIT) - An Earle Bulldog won a battle in the Big 12.

Baylor named Gerry Bohanon the starting quarterback on Sunday. The Bears host Texas State in the season opener on Saturday, September 4th.

He accounted for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019. Bohanon appeared in just 2 games last season. #11 was in a three-man race for QB1 in 2021.

“If you have the right mindset, you’re going to do your job and those guys are doing their job too,” Bohanon said on August 7th. “So we root for each other, it’s not like an I gotta do this. It’s really just whoever gets it, they deserve it because we’re all working hard.”

Bohanon spent the summer working on all facets of his game. “I would say reading coverages, understanding the offense in and out, seeing how certain concepts are against certain defenses. Working on throwing on the run, dropping back, really everything. I’ve just been working on everything.”

