Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent possible anomalous health incident" in Hanoi.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said.

The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Havana, Cuba, beginning in 2016 and 2017.

No cause has been determined, but similar unexplained health ailments have since been reported by Americans serving at diplomatic posts in other countries.

Harris was set to depart for Hanoi on Tuesday evening after delivering a speech in Singapore, castigating China for its incursions into the South China Sea, and a discussion of supply chain issues with business leaders.

But the flight was delayed for more than three hours and Symone Sanders, Harris’ chief spokesperson, refused to explain. Unprompted, Sanders volunteered that Harris was “well” although reporters had seen the vice president several times Tuesday and had no reason to be concerned about her health.

Harris’ office referred questions to the State Department. The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement after Harris departed Singapore.

“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Jonesboro police search for stabbing suspect
Initially, police received a call of a car crashing into a pole, but after further...
Power outage caused by pole collapse, vehicle trapped beneath lines
Jordan Ratton, 20, pleaded guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in...
Suspect in Rhoads murder sentenced to prison
An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the...
Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
The number of patients with COVID-19 remains steady at one Northeast Arkansas hospital.
NEA Baptist releases weekly COVID-19 report
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11:15 a.m. CDT
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration