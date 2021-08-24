Lyon College president under fire over remarks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Outrage fills the Batesville community ever since an article in the Chronicle of Higher Education was brought into the limelight.

In the article, Lyon College President Dr. Joseph King is accused of making multiple disparaging and disputed remarks about the town.

The article features an interview with King where he is quoted as saying Batesville is a town full of white supremacists and talked about a Trump rally last fall that featured thousands of hostile protestors.

However, Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the rally and other incidents stated in the article never even happened. He and much of the community and its leaders are outraged at what the article said about the town.

“I don’t feel like I can back off of it,” Cockrill said. “Now, am I asking for Dr. King to be terminated? No. But I feel the board and the college is going to have to do something to satisfy the community or they’re going to lose support from this community.”

The controversy blew up over the weekend, prompting Lyon College to release a letter from King.

Where he says the article misquoted him several times, and that while Batesville is welcoming and inclusive, many other parts of the state are not.

Recently, I was quoted in a Chronicle of Higher Education article about the threat of political violence on college campuses. Unfortunately, when I shared my experiences from my time at Emory & Henry College and Lyon College, the article misquoted me, stating that a large Trump rally was held in Batesville during the 2020 elections. This did not happen, and my staff and I are working with the article’s author to issue a correction. I apologize for this error. In addition, I want to address another statement I was quoted for in the article: the Lyon Community (and I include the City of Batesville in this) is a “bubble of inclusion and of diversity surrounded by a sea of angry, disenfranchised populations and a large white-supremacist population.” While Lyon and the surrounding Batesville community might be welcoming and inclusive, we cannot pretend to expect the same in all areas of the state. We value our relationship with the community that we have called home for almost 150 years. Moreover, we will continue to strengthen that relationship, but we will also continue to support and listen to our students from marginalized communities. The safety and welfare of our campus community is always our utmost priority.

A meeting was held late Monday afternoon featuring community leaders to discuss what steps should be taken, and while no information was shared from the meeting, Batesville Mayor Rick Elembaugh and Independence County Judge Robert Griffin spoke with Region 8 News following the meeting.

Griffin himself is a graduate of Lyon College and shared his personal opinion on how he thinks the situation should be resolved.

“All of our people have been attacked,” Griffin said. “That’s why me and the mayor stand firmly together on this. [His statements] are one-hundred percent fault. He should resign.”

Elembaugh said he talked with Dr. King last Friday, and hopes the community’s morale can recover one way or another.

“I did visit with Dr. King on Friday and he was very apologetic,” Elembaugh said. “But our community has to heal and we have to move forward.”

