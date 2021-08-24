Lyon football kicks off 2021 fall slate this weekend

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - College football kicks off this weekend, and one NEA squad is in action. Lyon College took the field in the spring, the Scots are back for the fall.

“Well, really all of our returners have done an awesome job,” head coach Chris Douglas said. “We’re super excited about the leadership that they have demonstrated on and off the field. I feel like having that spring season and getting a chance to know the guys was really important to establish where we’re at now.”

The Scots will be road warriors to start 2021. They’ll play in St. Louis on Saturday then fly to Arizona to start Sooner Athletic Conference play.

“It’s all about being together and being our own crowd,” added junior linebacker Chris Reese. “I know our defensive side of the ball, we always try to get jacked up for each other to make plays. We all feed off that, offense goes down and makes a play. We all feed off that coming back out on defense. So it’s all about being a team, family, making sure we’re getting hyped on those sidelines.”

Reese and running back Bradley Dee are 2 of 8 Scots to earn All-SAC honors this spring.

“It feels good,” Dee said. “Last year we played a little spring ball, it wasn’t the same. Kinda like a traveling scrimmage the whole entire season. But this is actually like real football. So it’s really exciting. I think the day-to-day improvements. One day defense is doing really good and the offense is looking a little low. Next day offense will turn it up. And it just goes back and forth, the ability to feed off each other.”

Lyon has plenty of local flavor, there are 19 NEA natives on the 2021 roster. The Scots start the season at Missouri Baptist. Kickoff is Saturday at 6pm, you can watch the game here.

