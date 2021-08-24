Energy Alert
Mo. AG files lawsuit against school district mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts forcing a mask mandate.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts forcing a mask mandate.

The lawsuit, a reverse class action that was filed on Tuesday morning, August 24, names Columbia Public Schools, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia and their board members and the superintendent for Columbia Public Schools as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Schmitt argued that a mask mandate imposed on schoolchildren is “arbitrary” and “capricious.”

Recently, Schmitt also filed suit against St. Louis County and City, Kansas City and Jackson County over mask mandates.

A St. Louis County judge issued a preliminary injunction last week halting the imposition of the mask mandate in St. Louis County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

