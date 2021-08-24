Motorcyclist injured in collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his motorcycle and a car collided.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Gee Street.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the Toyota was westbound on Jefferson making a left onto Gee when they pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

An ambulance took the male motorcycle rider to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police cited the car’s driver.

The names of those involved have not been released pending the filing of an incident report.

