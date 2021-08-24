NEA Baptist releases weekly COVID-19 report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of patients with COVID-19 remains steady at one Northeast Arkansas hospital.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Tuesday, Aug. 24, it treated 57 COVID-positive patients in the last 7 days, including 20 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Of those patients, 87 percent are unvaccinated, said Director of Marketing Ty Jones.

On Aug. 16, Jones reported the hospital was treating 61 COVID patients, 85 percent of whom were unvaccinated.

Of the 1,745 tests administered at the hospital and its clinics in the last week, 22.8 percent came back positive.

