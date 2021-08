The 2021 high school volleyball season is underway. Monday was opening night all over the Natural State.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/23/21)

Jonesboro 3, Brookland 0

Nettleton 3, Trumann 0

Greene County Tech 3, Wynne 0

Pocahontas 3, Walnut Ridge 1

Collierville (TN) 3, Marion 1

