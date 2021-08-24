Energy Alert
NEA PRIDEfest postponed until 2022

Northeast Arkansas Pride announced the cancellation Monday, citing “the ever-growing concern of...
Northeast Arkansas Pride announced the cancellation Monday, citing “the ever-growing concern of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the area” as the reason.(Northeast Arkansas Pride via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those looking forward to this year’s PRIDEfest in downtown Jonesboro will have to wait.

Northeast Arkansas Pride cited “the ever-growing concern of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the area” as the reason for postponing this year’s event.

The outdoor festival, which was originally planned for Oct. 9 at the Rotary Club of Jonesboro Centennial Plaza, 355 S. Church, has been rescheduled for April 9, 2022.

The NEA Pride Pageant has also been postponed until March 29.

The organization stated on social media it would be contacting vendors and sponsors in the coming week with options on moving forward.

Hundreds of people attended the inaugural PRIDEfest in 2019. Last year’s event was also canceled due to the pandemic.

