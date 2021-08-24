New Mo. ‘to-go’ alcohol sales law takes effect Aug. 28

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The waiver allowing Missouri restaurants to sell “to-go” alcohol will become permanent on August 28.

That’s when Senate Bill 126 will take effect.

The administrative waiver was granted on April 14, 2020 because many restaurants were severely strained as business dropped off or shifted to take out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the waiver, to-go alcohol had to be sold in its original package.

The new law means that mixed drinks can be sold for consumption outside the business if:

The alcohol container is durable, leak-proof, and sealable, and does not exceed 128 ounces

The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal simultaneous with the liquor purchase

No more than two alcohol drinks may be sold per meal serving

The licensee must provide a dated receipt for the meal and alcohol beverage(s)

The sealed alcohol container must either be: Placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed The container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape



The law does not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in typical “to-go” cups or other containers having a lid with a sipping hole or an opening for straws.

Senate Bill 126 also extends the hours that alcohol can be sold by the drink and at package stores on Sundays.

Liquor licensees permitted to make Sunday sales will legally be able to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. Sunday until 1:30 a.m. Monday, the same hours that apply during the rest of the week.

In Missouri, unless they contain an emergency provision, most new laws take effect on Aug. 28.

