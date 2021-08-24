Police investigate shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home, Ark. Police Department is investigating a shooting.
Officers responded to McClure Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators is not releasing anything about the victim or the suspect until a later time. Chief Edward Griffin says the investigation is ongoing.
