Police investigate shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home, Ark. Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to McClure Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators is not releasing anything about the victim or the suspect until a later time. Chief Edward Griffin says the investigation is ongoing.

