School partners with sheriff’s office, hires new SRO

Nettleton Public Schools determined expense of maintaining special education services is greater than contracting for the services. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton Public Schools partnered with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to add another school resource officer to their staff.

There was one officer at each school from Jonesboro Police Department and a private security company before the addition.

Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner said having another officer will help alleviate the workload for the high school resource officer, allowing him and the second officer to interact with other students.

“It’s very hard when you have a thousand students at the campus to get to know everyone on a personal level on an individual basis,” Dr. Curtner said.

The superintendent added they originally reached out to Jonesboro Police for the additional officer, but they were unable to provide one.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says the partnership can help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“We’re just like them (the students), and we’re there to provide a service and to keep them safe. The more interaction we have on that level, the better the relationships will be down the road,” Sheriff Boyd said.

The Craighead County Quorum Court passed an ordinance at Monday night’s meeting to fund the new position, with the county “to furnish personnel, vehicle, uniforms, training and other related costs of the deputy sheriff to Nettleton Public Schools for nine months of each year during the school term,” while the school district will reimburse the salary and benefits back to the county for the calendar year.

