Suspect wanted in Sunday shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department asks for your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting leaving two injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Chesnut Circle area.
The suspect ran away to a getaway car; no description was given.
The two people injured are being treated at Regional One in Memphis.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.
