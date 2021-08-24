Suspect wanted in Sunday shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department asks for your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting leaving two injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Chesnut Circle area.

The suspect ran away to a getaway car; no description was given.

The two people injured are being treated at Regional One in Memphis.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.

