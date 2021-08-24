Energy Alert
Two-headed snake to celebrate sssssweet 16 birthday at nature center

A two-headed black snake at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center will celebrate her Sssssweet 16...
A two-headed black snake at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center will celebrate her Sssssweet 16 birthday in September.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A special birthday will take place in Cape Girardeau in September.

A two-headed black rat snake will celebrate her sweet 16.

She has four eyes, two tongues and two brains.

Representatives with the Missouri Department of Conservation say it is quite the feat for her to have lived as long as she has.

The agency will hold a birthday party for her at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Saturday, September 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

