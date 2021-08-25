1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

Energy Alert
A man died Monday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Branson man died Monday following a head-on crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, on Route W, two miles north of Poplar Bluff.

Gayla J. Goins, 58, of Poplar Bluff was northbound when her 2021 Toyota Highlander crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Richard R. Wiegers, 71, of Branson.

Ambulances took Goins, Weigers, and 69-year-old Catherine M. Weigers to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Goins suffered moderate injuries, while Catherine Weigers’ injuries were listed as serious.

Richard Weigers was later taken to St. Louis University Hospital where Dr. Amy Hui pronounced him dead at 9:14 p.m.

According to the fatal crash report, Goins was wearing a seatbelt. The Weigers were not.

