MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - McCrory is our final Arkansas stop on the FFN Preseason Tour.

They won 5 games in 2020 including a home playoff tilt. The Jaguars are hunting for a 2A-3 title.

McCrory kicks off the season Friday at home vs. Hazen.

McCrory is the final 2A stop on the FFN Preseason Tour. They won 5 games in 2020 including a home playoff tilt.



Jaguars look to contend for the 2A-3 title, you’ll hear from them Wednesday at 6pm & 10pm pic.twitter.com/SYOBonF6cH — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.