Attorney requests second Capitol walkthrough in Richard Barnett case

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAIT/KNWA) - The Northwest Arkansas man seen in Nancy’s Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 during the riot at the Capitol appeared in court Tuesday.

According to content partner KNWA, Richard Barnett of Gravette appeared via Zoom for the hearing. His lawyer Joseph McBride asked for a second walkthrough of the Capitol as some areas were inaccessible during the first.

A judge made no ruling on the motion.

Right now, a database for all evidence is being created for defense and prosecution attorneys to use in Jan. 6 cases.

The prosecution has over 540 files and will have more in the next 60-90 days.

Barnett will appear in court again on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.