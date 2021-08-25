Aug. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat will peak today though the rest of the week won’t be much cooler by any means.

Humidity makes it feel like close to 110°F this afternoon as highs hit 95-97°F.

With high pressure overhead, no showers are expected later today. Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down.

Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than today.

As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more shower chances.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A Region 8 prison guard is behind bars himself this morning after state police arrested him on suspicion of sexually assaulting an inmate at the McPherson Unit.

A local pharmacist says he’s encouraged to see more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but says more need to roll up their sleeves.

Missouri’s surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be moving to the Bootheel, with hospitals filling up with critically ill patients.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.