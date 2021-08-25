Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aug. 25: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat will peak today though the rest of the week won’t be much cooler by any means.

Humidity makes it feel like close to 110°F this afternoon as highs hit 95-97°F.

With high pressure overhead, no showers are expected later today. Isolated pop-up shower chances return tomorrow as high pressure starts to break down.

Highs on Thursday are only expected to be a degree or two lower than today.

As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more shower chances.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A Region 8 prison guard is behind bars himself this morning after state police arrested him on suspicion of sexually assaulting an inmate at the McPherson Unit.

A local pharmacist says he’s encouraged to see more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but says more need to roll up their sleeves.

Missouri’s surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be moving to the Bootheel, with hospitals filling up with critically ill patients.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King said the college and the city of Batesville have worked together for many years.
Lyon College president under fire over remarks
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
McPherson Unit (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)
Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when his ride collided with a car.
Motorcyclist injured in collision
Jose Nunez, 25
Affidavit: Man attacks multiple victims, threatens to kill them

Latest News

Heat will peak today
Zach's Wednesday forecast, Aug. 25
Officer Sheridan Watts says his goal will still be to provide students with a positive...
Nettleton SRO wants to bridge gap between law enforcement and students
Lady Blazers won Tuesday in straight sets
Valley View volleyball beats Westside in straight sets in 2021 opener
With school back in full swing, the need to protect students, staff, and the surrounding...
Nettleton SRO wants to bridge gap between law enforcement and students