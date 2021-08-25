Corporal accused of sexual assault at McPherson Unit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested an Arkansas Department of Correction corporal accused of sexual assault in the third degree at the McPherson Unit in Newport.

According to an affidavit, ASP Special Agent Sean Riegle stated the investigation surrounding a sexual assault in the inmate’s cell.

An inmate accused Cpl. James Franklin Lowe, 46, of sexually assaulting her through the food flap of her cell.

The special agent reviewed a surveillance video that showed the Tuckerman man approach the cell door and place his arm inside the food flap.

The inmate said that’s when the sexual assault happened.

“It remained [there] for approximately 48 seconds,” Reigle reported.

Cpl. Lowe admitted his actions to investigators during an interview.

The affidavit also stated the inmate alleged Cpl. Lowe often engaged in sexual conversations with the inmate.

